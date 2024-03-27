Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Phoenix 42-30, Denver 51-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.22

What to Know

The Nuggets and the Suns are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2023, but not for long. The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will stroll in with a five game home winning streak, but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their the fifth matchup with Phoenix.

The Nuggets only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 25-point they dealt the Grizzlies on Monday. The Nuggets were the clear victor by a 128-103 margin over the Grizzlies. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-44.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. The match was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Suns came into the contest on Monday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Spurs by a score of 104-102. Phoenix's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Suns had strong showings from Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and six assists, and Devin Booker, who scored 36 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Booker continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Denver has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 51-21 record this season. As for Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 42-30.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Nuggets just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.6% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Suns (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've made 49.6% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup on March 5th, falling 117-107. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.