3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Spurs after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 95-77.

The Spurs came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: San Antonio 5-30, Detroit 3-34

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.51

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell just short of Cleveland by a score of 117-115. The over/under was set at 232 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Wembanyama hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the Pistons managed to keep up with the Kings until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Detroit was the victim of a bruising 131-110 defeat at the hands of Sacramento. The over/under was set at 241 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Bojan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

San Antonio's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-30. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 3-34.

Looking forward, the Spurs are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

The Spurs came up short against the Pistons when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 138-131. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Pistons' Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.