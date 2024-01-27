Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Washington 7-37, Detroit 5-39

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wizards are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

We saw a pretty high 247-over/under line set for the Wizards' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 123-108 bruising from Utah on Thursday. The Wizards were down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-8 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Pistons can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 113-106. The score was all tied up 52-52 at the break, but the Pistons were the better team in the second half.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 34 points.

Washington bumped their record down to 7-37 with that loss, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Detroit, their victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-39.

The Wizards came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 129-117. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.