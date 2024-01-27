Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Washington 7-37, Detroit 5-39
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.40
What to Know
The Wizards have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wizards are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
We saw a pretty high 247-over/under line set for the Wizards' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 123-108 bruising from Utah on Thursday. The Wizards were down 98-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-8 when they can't control their own glass like that.
The Pistons can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 113-106. The score was all tied up 52-52 at the break, but the Pistons were the better team in the second half.
The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 34 points.
Washington bumped their record down to 7-37 with that loss, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Detroit, their victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-39.
The Wizards came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 129-117. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Detroit is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 241 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Detroit 129 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2023 - Washington 126 vs. Detroit 107
- Mar 14, 2023 - Washington 117 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 07, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 117
- Oct 25, 2022 - Washington 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116
- Apr 17, 2021 - Washington 121 vs. Detroit 100