Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Minnesota 5-2, Golden State 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Last Friday, Minnesota earned a 117-110 win over San Antonio.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who earned 28 points along with 7 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Warriors on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 118-110 to Cleveland. The Warriors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Golden State, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 45.5% of theirs this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

Golden State and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.