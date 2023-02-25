Who's Playing

Denver @ Memphis

Current Records: Denver 42-18; Memphis 35-23

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 110-105 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Memphis was up 37-22 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorer for Memphis was shooting guard Desmond Bane (25 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-109 on Thursday. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jokic now has 22 triple-doubles this season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Memphis is now 35-23 while Denver sits at 42-18. The Nuggets are 28-13 after wins this year, and Memphis is 11-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.