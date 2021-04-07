Who's Playing

Memphis @ Atlanta

Current Records: Memphis 25-23; Atlanta 27-24

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 7 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

A well-balanced attack led the Grizzlies over the Miami Heat every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Memphis had enough points to win and then some against Miami, taking their contest 124-112. Memphis can attribute much of their success to small forward Dillon Brooks, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 61-61 at the half for Atlanta and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 123-107 victory. The Hawks' point guard Trae Young looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists. Young hadn't helped his team much against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 25-23 and Atlanta to 27-24. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Memphis and Atlanta clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last 11 games against Memphis.