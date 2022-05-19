Who's Playing

Boston @ Miami

Current Records: Boston 0-1; Miami 1-0

What to Know

The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET May 19 at FTX Arena. The Heat are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Miami is hoping for another victory. They strolled past Boston with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 118-107. Small forward Jimmy Butler was a one-man wrecking crew for Miami, picking up 41 points and five assists along with nine boards and three blocks.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Miami's win brought them up to 1-0 while the Celtics' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them fourth in the league. But Boston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Boston a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $142.00

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Miami.