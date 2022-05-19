Who's Playing
Boston @ Miami
Current Records: Boston 0-1; Miami 1-0
What to Know
The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET May 19 at FTX Arena. The Heat are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
Miami is hoping for another victory. They strolled past Boston with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 118-107. Small forward Jimmy Butler was a one-man wrecking crew for Miami, picking up 41 points and five assists along with nine boards and three blocks.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Miami's win brought them up to 1-0 while the Celtics' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Heat have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them fourth in the league. But Boston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Boston a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $142.00
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Miami.
- May 17, 2022 - Miami 118 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 30, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 31, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 04, 2021 - Boston 95 vs. Miami 78
- May 11, 2021 - Miami 129 vs. Boston 121
- May 09, 2021 - Miami 130 vs. Boston 124
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 105
- Sep 27, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Boston 113
- Sep 25, 2020 - Boston 121 vs. Miami 108
- Sep 23, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 109
- Sep 19, 2020 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 106
- Sep 17, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 101
- Sep 15, 2020 - Miami 117 vs. Boston 114
- Aug 04, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 28, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95