Who's Playing
New York @ Charlotte
Current Records: New York 12-13; Charlotte 7-18
What to Know
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.4 points per matchup. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. If the contest is anything like New York's 134-131 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-116 to the Brooklyn Nets. Charlotte's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 28 points in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 29 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for New York on Wednesday. They made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks and carried off a 113-89 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New York had established an 89-67 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Julius Randle, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 17 boards along with five dimes.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Hornets are now 7-18 while the Knicks sit at 12-13. New York is 4-7 after wins this year, and Charlotte is 5-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.67
Odds
The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 25 games against New York.
