Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals goes down on Friday when the Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. The Celtics have completely dominated this series and now own a 3-0 lead. On Wednesday night, Boston defeated the Mavs 106-99, as Luka Doncic fouled out with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Kristaps Porzingis (lower leg) is questionable for Boston.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET in Dallas. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 211.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Mavericks and just locked in its picks and NBA Finals predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Mavericks:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 211.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -113, Dallas -109

BOS: The Boston Celtics have covered the 1H spread in 65 of their last 99 games

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have hit the game total Under in 49 of their last 77 games

Celtics vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown has been the Celtics' best player in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Brown is an athletic wing presence who can get it done on both sides of the floor. The California product has a smooth jumper but will lock up on the other end. In the 2024 NBA Finals, Brown is averaging 24.3 points, six rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. In Game 3, he totaled 30 points, eight boards and eight assists, including 24 points in the second half.

Forward Jayson Tatum is another impactful playmaker. Tatum can score all over the floor with ease and thrives out in transition. The Duke product ranks first on the team in points (25.2), rebounds (10.1) and assists (6.2). In Game 3, Tatum totaled 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. They were the sixth duo in NBA Finals history with a 30-5-5 line in the same game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic is an all-around offensive threat who is able to create his own shot consistently with a reliable jumper. The five-time All-Star has impressive court vision and has sound timing on the glass. In the Game 2 loss, Doncic dropped a triple-double of 32 points, 11 boards and 11 assists. He's scored 30-plus points twice this NBA Finals.

Guard Kyrie Irving continues to be an effortless scorer. Irving can break down defenses and has the offensive talent to go off in any contest. In the playoffs, he logs 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. After struggling in the first two games of the Finals, Irving notched 35 points, two dimes and went 4-of-6 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 212 points. The model also says one side hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Mavericks, and which side has hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 94-61 on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.