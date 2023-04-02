Who's Playing
Toronto @ Charlotte
Current Records: Toronto 38-39; Charlotte 26-52
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 13.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 1 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.37 points per matchup.
A victory for Charlotte just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 121-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls might stick with them for a while. Charlotte was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard James Bouknight, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Bouknight's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. Bouknight's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, falling 117-110. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 29 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Barnes has had at least three steals.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.26
Odds
The Raptors are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 13-point favorite.
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Toronto 124 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 10, 2023 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 120
- Feb 25, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. Toronto 93
- Feb 07, 2022 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 13, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 16, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 14, 2021 - Toronto 111 vs. Charlotte 108
- Feb 28, 2020 - Charlotte 99 vs. Toronto 96
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99