Who's Playing

Toronto @ Charlotte

Current Records: Toronto 38-39; Charlotte 26-52

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 13.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 1 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.37 points per matchup.

A victory for Charlotte just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 121-91 loss to the Chicago Bulls might stick with them for a while. Charlotte was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard James Bouknight, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Bouknight's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder last week. Bouknight's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, falling 117-110. Toronto's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 29 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Barnes has had at least three steals.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.26

Odds

The Raptors are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 13-point favorite.

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Charlotte.