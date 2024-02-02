Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Toronto 17-30, Houston 22-25
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.49
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Raptors in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Raptors came into Tuesday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 118-107 victory over Chicago on Tuesday. The Raptors were down 59-43 with 3:10 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 11-point win.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Rockets last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 110-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans. Having soared to a lofty 135 points in the game before, the Rockets' point total in this one was quite the letdown.
Jalen Green put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with three steals and two blocks.
Toronto's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-30. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 22-25.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Raptors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 117-111 victory. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Houston is a 5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 229.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Toronto 117 vs. Houston 111
- Nov 09, 2022 - Toronto 116 vs. Houston 109
- Apr 08, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 10, 2022 - Toronto 139 vs. Houston 120
- Mar 22, 2021 - Houston 117 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 26, 2021 - Toronto 122 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 05, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Toronto 109
- Mar 05, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Toronto 95
- Jan 25, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Toronto 119
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Houston 105