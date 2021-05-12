Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-48; Sacramento 30-38

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.71 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Sacramento put the hurt on Oklahoma City with a sharp 126-98 win. With Sacramento ahead 71-51 at the half, the contest was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terence Davis, who had 18 points and seven assists, and shooting guard Buddy Hield, who had 14 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 30-38 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 21-48. If Sacramento want to win on Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping the Thunder's small forward Jaylen Hoard, who had 16 points along with five rebounds, and center Moses Brown, who had 12 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Sacramento and Oklahoma City both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Buddy Hield: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Marvin Bagley III: Game-Time Decision (Leg)

Harrison Barnes: Out (Groin)

De'Aaron Fox: Out (Covid-19)

Robert Woodard II: Out (Back)

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City