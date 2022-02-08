Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Milwaukee 34-21; Los Angeles 26-28

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Lakers and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 71-56 deficit. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards along with four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee made easy work of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and carried off a 137-113 victory. Point guard Jrue Holiday continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles is now 26-28 while Milwaukee sits at 34-21. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.3 on average. Milwaukee's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 112.7. The Lakers might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.