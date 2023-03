Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 38-25; Los Angeles 31-34

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 10 p.m. ET March 7 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while Memphis will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Los Angeles proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Dubs, winning 113-105. It was another big night for Los Angeles' center Anthony Davis, who had 39 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 135-129 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Grizzlies were up 112-97 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Tyus Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes along with five steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 31-32-2 against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Los Angeles lost to Memphis on the road by a decisive 121-109 margin. Can Los Angeles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Memphis.