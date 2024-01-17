Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Clippers look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 65-61, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 19 points.

The Clippers came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 27-12, Los Angeles 25-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at Crypto.com Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Thunder were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Thunder unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 112-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The contest was a 50-50 toss-up at halftime, but the Thunder was outscored by the Lakers in the second.

The Thunder's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Williams, who scored 25 points along with six assists and three steals, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who scored 24 points along with six assists. Less helpful for the Thunder was Isaiah Joe's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.3% worse than the opposition, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell to Minnesota 109-105. The Clippers have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kawhi Leonard, who scored 26 points along with nine rebounds.

Oklahoma City's defeat dropped their record down to 27-12. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 25-14.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder took their victory against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 134-115. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.