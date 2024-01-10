Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Toronto 15-22, Los Angeles 23-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Raptors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on January 10th at Crypto.com Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Toronto was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 132-131 to Los Angeles.

Despite their defeat, the Raptors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RJ Barrett, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Barrett pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Clippers on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 138-111 margin over Phoenix. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as the Clippers did.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Harden out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. Ivica Zubac was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 15-22. As for Los Angeles, they pushed their record up to 23-13 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Raptors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for the Clippers, as the team is favored by a full 10 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 10-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.