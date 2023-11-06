Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-3, Miami 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaseya Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Lakers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Lakers found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 120-101 fall against Orlando. The Lakers were down 101-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for six straight games. LeBron James was another key contributor, earning 24 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Lakers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Magic posted 29.

Meanwhile, the Heat's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 121-114.

The Heat's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Herro, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Los Angeles' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 3-3. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 2-4.

While only the Heat took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

The Lakers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 112-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.