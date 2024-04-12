Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Toronto 25-55, Miami 44-36

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Raptors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Friday. They will head out on the road to take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Raptors and the Nets played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 220.5-point over/under. The Raptors fell to the Nets 106-102. Toronto has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Immanuel Quickley, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Heat and the Mavericks played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217-point over/under. The Heat's painful 111-92 defeat to the Mavericks might stick with them for a while. Miami was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-47.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 25-55. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 44-36.

The Raptors took their win against the Heat in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 121-97. In that matchup, the Raptors amassed a halftime lead of 78-43, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Miami is a big 13.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.