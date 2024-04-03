Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Memphis 25-50, Milwaukee 47-28

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Bucks. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.3 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, the Bucks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-113 to the Wizards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists. The match was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Even though they lost, the Bucks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down five.

The Grizzlies can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pistons and snuck past 110-108. The victory was just what Memphis needed coming off of a 118-88 loss in their prior game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a dynamite game for the Grizzlies, scoring 40 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Jackson Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against the Magic on Saturday.

Milwaukee has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 47-28 record this season. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 25-50.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.3 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 105.9. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Bucks couldn't quite finish off the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in February and fell 113-110. Will the Bucks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.