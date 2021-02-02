Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-5; Brooklyn 13-9

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.68 points per game. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Los Angeles will need to watch out since the Nets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Brooklyn lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Wizards when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 149-146 loss against Washington. Despite the defeat, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the New York Knicks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 129-115 win on the road. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 16-5 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.