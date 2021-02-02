Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Los Angeles 16-5; Brooklyn 13-9
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.68 points per game. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Barclays Center. Los Angeles will need to watch out since the Nets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Brooklyn lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Wizards when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. It was a hard-fought contest, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 149-146 loss against Washington. Despite the defeat, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the New York Knicks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 129-115 win on the road. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 16-5 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won seven out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.
- Aug 09, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Mar 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Mar 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Feb 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 29, 2016 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Nov 14, 2016 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Feb 29, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 12, 2015 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Brooklyn 100