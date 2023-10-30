Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Golden State 2-1, New Orleans 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.61

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 30th at Smoothie King Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact the Warriors proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Houston by a score of 106-95.

The Warriors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Stephen Curry, who earned 24 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans earned a 96-87 win over New York on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pelicans.

Golden State now has a winning record of 2-1. As for New Orleans, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Monday, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Golden State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs New Orleans over their last ten matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been even better at 47.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

New Orleans is a 4-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.