Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Memphis 9-19, New Orleans 17-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.50

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center.

The point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 106-104.

The Pelicans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zion Williamson, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds, and Brandon Ingram who scored 19 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They secured a 125-119 W over Atlanta. The victory was nothing new for the Grizzlies as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Grizzlies relied on the efforts of Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists, and Desmond Bane, who scored 37 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Bane continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

New Orleans' defeat dropped their record down to 17-13. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 9-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 44% of their shots per game this season. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.