Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Minnesota 17-4, New Orleans 12-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
Last Friday, everything went Minnesota's way against Memphis as Minnesota made off with a 127-103 win.
The Timberwolves got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rudy Gobert out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 20 rebounds. Gobert is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last nine games he's played. Karl-Anthony Towns was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans found out the hard way on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 133-89 bruising that Los Angeles dished out on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with the Lakers: they've now lost three in a row.
Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 12-11.
The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
The Timberwolves barely slipped by the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in November, winning 121-120. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pelicans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 222.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 18, 2023 - Minnesota 121 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 08, 2023 - Minnesota 122 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 09, 2023 - Minnesota 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Jan 25, 2023 - Minnesota 111 vs. New Orleans 102
- Dec 28, 2022 - New Orleans 119 vs. Minnesota 118
- Jan 11, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Minnesota 125
- Nov 22, 2021 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 96
- Oct 25, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 98
- Oct 23, 2021 - Minnesota 96 vs. New Orleans 89
- May 01, 2021 - New Orleans 140 vs. Minnesota 136