Minnesota Timberwolves @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Minnesota 17-4, New Orleans 12-11

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smoothie King Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Last Friday, everything went Minnesota's way against Memphis as Minnesota made off with a 127-103 win.

The Timberwolves got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rudy Gobert out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 20 rebounds. Gobert is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last nine games he's played. Karl-Anthony Towns was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans found out the hard way on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 133-89 bruising that Los Angeles dished out on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with the Lakers: they've now lost three in a row.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 12-11.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves barely slipped by the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in November, winning 121-120. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pelicans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.