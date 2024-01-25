Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Denver 31-14, New York 27-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $90.00

What to Know

The Nuggets are 8-2 against the Knicks since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at Madison Square Garden. The Nuggets are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat Indiana 114-109. The Nuggets were down 53-40 with 3:40 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jamal Murray, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. The contest was Jokic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks came tearing into Tuesday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They managed a 108-103 win over Brooklyn.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former scored 30 points and the latter scored 30 points along with nine rebounds and seven assists. The matchup was Brunson's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-14 record this season. As for New York, their victory bumped their record up to 27-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets came up short against the Knicks when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 116-110. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.