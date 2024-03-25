Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Detroit 12-59, New York 42-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $140.00

What to Know

The Pistons have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 25th at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 114-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans on Sunday. The Pistons have struggled against the Pelicans recently, as their game on Sunday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Pistons struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Nets played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 204.5-point over/under. New York walked away with a 105-93 victory over the Nets.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donte DiVincenzo led the charge by scoring 31 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Miles McBride was another key contributor, scoring 26 points.

Detroit has been struggling recently as they've lost 40 of their last 50 games, which is in line with their 12-59 record this season. As for New York, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 42-28 record this season.

While only the Knicks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Monday, the game looks promising for the Knicks, as the team is favored by a full 16 points. This contest will be Detroit's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

The Pistons couldn't quite finish off the Knicks in their previous matchup back in February and fell 113-111. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 16-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 16.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

Series History

New York has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 3 years.