Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks
Current Records: Indiana 29-24, New York 33-19
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $149.69
What to Know
The Pacers have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The point spread may have favored the Pacers last Thursday, but the final result did not. They suffered a painful 131-109 defeat at the hands of Golden State. The Pacers were down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for New York, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 122-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday. The Knicks have struggled against the Mavericks recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Donte DiVincenzo, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 3 assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Josh Hart was another key contributor, dropping a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and 12 assists.
Indiana's loss dropped their record down to 29-24. As for New York, their loss dropped their record down to 33-19.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).
Odds
Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 233.5 points.
Series History
New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136
- Apr 05, 2023 - New York 138 vs. Indiana 129
- Jan 11, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 18, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 106
- Jan 04, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. New York 102
- Nov 15, 2021 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 84
- Nov 03, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 98