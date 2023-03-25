Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Denver

Current Records: Milwaukee 53-20; Denver 49-24

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Denver and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Nuggets wrapped it up with a 118-104 win on the road. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Utah Jazz on Friday as they made off with a 144-116 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 115-85 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists along with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Denver up to 49-24 and Milwaukee to 53-20. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Denver enters the contest with a 50.90% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. But the Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them first in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.