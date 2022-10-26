Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Denver
Current Records: Los Angeles 0-3; Denver 2-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Lakers' 146-141 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Los Angeles, who fell 107-105 when the teams previously met in February. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward LeBron James, who had 31 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds, and center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards along with six blocks.
Meanwhile, Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 135-110 punch to the gut against Portland on Monday. Point guard Jamal Murray had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Lakers at 0-3 and the Nuggets at 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 50.10% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see if their 9.40% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.85
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Denver.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Los Angeles 146 vs. Denver 141
- Apr 03, 2022 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Jan 15, 2022 - Denver 133 vs. Los Angeles 96
- May 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 93 vs. Denver 89
- Feb 14, 2021 - Denver 122 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93
- Sep 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107
- Sep 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108
- Sep 22, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Sep 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103
- Sep 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 114
- Aug 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121
- Feb 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109