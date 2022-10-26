Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 0-3; Denver 2-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like the Lakers' 146-141 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Los Angeles, who fell 107-105 when the teams previously met in February. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward LeBron James, who had 31 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds, and center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards along with six blocks.

Meanwhile, Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 135-110 punch to the gut against Portland on Monday. Point guard Jamal Murray had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Lakers at 0-3 and the Nuggets at 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 50.10% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see if their 9.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $38.85

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Denver.