Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-39, Orlando 37-28

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.40

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kia Center.

Last Sunday, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Pacers and lost 111-97. The loss hurts even more since the Magic were up 35-20 with 9:23 left in the second.

Meanwhile, the Nets' and the Cavaliers' contest on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Nets turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Everything went Brooklyn's way against the Cavaliers as the Nets made off with a 120-101 victory.

The Nets can attribute much of their success to Cameron Thomas, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, and Mikal Bridges, who scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Orlando's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 37-28. As for Brooklyn, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 26-39.

Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Everything went the Magic's way against the Nets when the teams last played back in February as the Magic made off with a 108-81 win. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 7-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.