Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Atlanta 9-11, Philadelphia 13-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

After three games on the road, the 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the 76ers and the Wizards didn't disappoint and broke past the 242.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Philadelphia snuck past Washington with a 131-126 win. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 11 to 2 on the offensive boards, as the 76ers did.

Joel Embiid went supernova for the 76ers, dropping a double-double on 50 points and 13 rebounds. The matchup was Embiid's sixth in a row with at least 30 points. Tyrese Maxey was another key contributor, scoring 26 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 114-113 to Brooklyn on a last-minute fade away jump shot From Mikal Bridges. The Hawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trae Young, who scored 30 points along with 9 assists, was perhaps the best of all. The matchup was Young's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The losses dropped Philadelphia to 13-7 and Washington to 3-17.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Bettors picking Atlanta against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.6 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 122.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 8-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.