3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Heat now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 83-82 lead against the 76ers.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 30-25 in no time. On the other hand, the 76ers will have to make due with a 32-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Miami 29-25, Philadelphia 32-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.89

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Wells Fargo Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

A well-balanced attack led the Heat over the Bucks in every quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Miami was the clear victor by a 123-97 margin over the Bucks. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Heat had established a 22 point advantage.

The Heat's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Duncan Robinson led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 5 assists. Nikola Jovic was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the 76ers proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted past the Cavaliers 123-121. The win made it back-to-back wins for the 76ers.

The 76ers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 24 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Buddy Hield, who scored 24 points along with eight assists.

Miami is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 29-25 record this season. As for Philadelphia, they pushed their record up to 32-21 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.