Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Atlanta 30-38, Phoenix 40-29

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 21st at Footprint Center. The Suns might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Wednesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.6% better than the opposition, a fact the Suns proved. They came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 115-102. The Suns pushed the score to 90-66 by the end of the third, a deficit the 76ers cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Grayson Allen, who went 9 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 5 assists. Devin Booker was another key contributor, almost dropping a triple-double on 18 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Atlanta as they lost 136-105 to the Lakers on Monday.

Phoenix's win bumped their record up to 40-29. As for Atlanta, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-38 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.9 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Suns came up short against the Hawks in their previous matchup back in February, falling 129-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Hawks' Trae Young, who shot 7-for-11 from long range and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 15 assists. Now that the Suns know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 9-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.