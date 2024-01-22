Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Phoenix Suns
Current Records: Chicago 21-23, Phoenix 24-18
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Arizona Family Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The Suns are 8-2 against the Bulls since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 22nd at Footprint Center. The Suns will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.
We saw a pretty high 246-over/under line set for the Suns' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 117-110 victory over Indiana on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.7% better than the opposition, as the Suns' was.
It was another big night for Kevin Durant, who scored 40 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Less helpful for the Suns was Eric Gordon's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Everything went Chicago's way against Memphis as Chicago made off with a 125-96 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Bulls have managed all season.
Phoenix has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 24-18 record this season. As for Chicago, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 21-23.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Suns haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Suns barely slipped by the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 116-115. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 229.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Nov 08, 2023 - Phoenix 116 vs. Chicago 115
- Mar 03, 2023 - Phoenix 125 vs. Chicago 104
- Nov 30, 2022 - Phoenix 132 vs. Chicago 113
- Mar 18, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Feb 07, 2022 - Phoenix 127 vs. Chicago 124
- Mar 31, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Chicago 116
- Feb 26, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Chicago 97
- Feb 22, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 18, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Chicago 124 vs. Phoenix 116