Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Indiana 24-17, Portland 10-29

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 244 point over/under on Thursday. Indiana managed a 126-121 victory over Sacramento. The win was just what the Pacers needed coming off of a 132-105 loss in their prior match.

The Trail Blazers can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by Brooklyn, Portland got past Brooklyn on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Anfernee Simons with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-17 record this season. As for Portland, their win bumped their record up to 10-29.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 51.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 43.3% of their shots per game this season. Given the Pacers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pacers came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 114-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant, who scored 34 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a 5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.