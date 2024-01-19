Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Portland Trail Blazers
Current Records: Indiana 24-17, Portland 10-29
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 244 point over/under on Thursday. Indiana managed a 126-121 victory over Sacramento. The win was just what the Pacers needed coming off of a 132-105 loss in their prior match.
The Trail Blazers can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by Brooklyn, Portland got past Brooklyn on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Anfernee Simons with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.
Indiana has been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-17 record this season. As for Portland, their win bumped their record up to 10-29.
Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 51.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 43.3% of their shots per game this season. Given the Pacers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Pacers came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 114-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant, who scored 34 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Indiana is a 5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 237.5 points.
Series History
Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Nov 27, 2023 - Portland 114 vs. Indiana 110
- Jan 06, 2023 - Indiana 108 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 04, 2022 - Portland 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 20, 2022 - Indiana 129 vs. Portland 98
- Nov 05, 2021 - Portland 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 27, 2021 - Portland 133 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 14, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 27, 2020 - Indiana 106 vs. Portland 100
- Jan 26, 2020 - Portland 139 vs. Indiana 129
- Mar 18, 2019 - Portland 106 vs. Indiana 98