Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Phoenix 41-29, San Antonio 15-55

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.23

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 23rd at Frost Bank Center.

The point spread may have favored the Spurs on Friday, but the final result did not. They lost 99-97 to Memphis on a last-minute jump shot From Jaren Jackson Jr. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Despite their loss, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 16 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Wembanyama is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last 15 games he's played. Devin Vassell was another key contributor, scoring 27 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Suns proved on Thursday. They came out on top against Atlanta by a score of 128-115. The Suns were down 25-11 with 5:55 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy 13-point win.

Eric Gordon and Devin Booker were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former scored 21 points along with five assists and two steals and the latter went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 2 assists. Gordon didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the 76ers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

San Antonio has traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-55 record this season. As for Phoenix, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 41-29.

While only the Spurs took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Suns shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be San Antonio's seventh straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

The Spurs beat the Suns 132-121 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Do the Spurs have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.