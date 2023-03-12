Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ San Antonio

Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-35; San Antonio 17-49

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.69 points per game before their contest Sunday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET March 12 at AT&T Center. Oklahoma City is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

OKC had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, taking their matchup 110-96. The Thunder's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 35 points along with six boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 128-120. The Spurs relied on the efforts of small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds, and small forward Doug McDermott, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Rockets last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 32-35 and San Antonio to 17-49. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.30

Odds

The Thunder are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 33 games against San Antonio.