Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ San Antonio
Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-35; San Antonio 17-49
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.69 points per game before their contest Sunday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET March 12 at AT&T Center. Oklahoma City is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
OKC had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, taking their matchup 110-96. The Thunder's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 35 points along with six boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 128-120. The Spurs relied on the efforts of small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds, and small forward Doug McDermott, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against the Houston Rockets last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 32-35 and San Antonio to 17-49. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.30
Odds
The Thunder are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 17 out of their last 33 games against San Antonio.
- Dec 27, 2022 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. San Antonio 114
- Nov 30, 2022 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 16, 2022 - San Antonio 122 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Feb 16, 2022 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Jan 19, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Nov 07, 2021 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 04, 2021 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. San Antonio 102
- Feb 24, 2021 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 12, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. San Antonio 103
- Feb 11, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Jan 02, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147
- Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87
- Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99
- May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97
- May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106