Who's Playing

Washington @ San Antonio

Current Records: Washington 3-8; San Antonio 8-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Washington Wizards will be on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Washington's 138-132 win from their previous meeting in November of 2019, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Everything went the Wizards' way against the Phoenix Suns two weeks ago as they made off with a 128-107 victory. With Washington ahead 68-42 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and had 34 points and nine assists along with eight boards. The matchup made it Beal's third in a row with at least 34 points.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 122-117 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, San Antonio had strong showings from center LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 26 points in addition to nine rebounds, and small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Wizards are now 3-8 while the Spurs sit at 8-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is worst in the league in fouls per game, with 24.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, San Antonio comes into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.9. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Washington in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -119

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last ten games against Washington.