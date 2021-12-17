Through 2 Quarters

The Phoenix Suns are flexing their muscles against the Washington Wizards, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Suns are in control with a 62-52 lead over Washington.

Phoenix has been led by center Deandre Ayton, who so far has 13 points and four assists along with eight boards. Shooting guard Bradley Beal has led the way so far for Washington, as he has 20 points and four assists in addition to three rebounds.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Phoenix

Current Records: Washington 15-14; Phoenix 22-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. Phoenix is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 111-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Point guard Chris Paul and center Deandre Ayton were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, Washington received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 119-105 to the Sacramento Kings. Power forward Kyle Kuzma wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Kuzma finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Suns, who are 14-13 against the spread.

Phoenix took their game against the Wizards when the two teams previously met in April by a conclusive 134-106 score. Will Phoenix repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.

Apr 10, 2021 - Phoenix 134 vs. Washington 106

Jan 11, 2021 - Washington 128 vs. Phoenix 107

Jul 31, 2020 - Phoenix 125 vs. Washington 112

Nov 27, 2019 - Washington 140 vs. Phoenix 132

Mar 27, 2019 - Washington 124 vs. Phoenix 121

Dec 22, 2018 - Washington 149 vs. Phoenix 146

Dec 07, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 99

Nov 01, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Washington 116

Mar 07, 2017 - Washington 131 vs. Phoenix 127

Nov 21, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 101

Apr 01, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 99

Dec 04, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 106

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Devin Booker: Out (Hamstring)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Washington