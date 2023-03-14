Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Brooklyn 39-29; Oklahoma City 33-35

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Thunder had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, taking their matchup 102-90. Oklahoma City's small forward Jalen Williams filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when Brooklyn and the Denver Nuggets clashed on Sunday, but Brooklyn ultimately edged out the opposition 122-120. Center Nicolas Claxton was the offensive standout of the contest for Brooklyn, picking up 20 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 33-35 and the Nets to 39-29. Allowing an average of 116.29 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.