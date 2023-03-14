Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Brooklyn 39-29; Oklahoma City 33-35
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Thunder had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, taking their matchup 102-90. Oklahoma City's small forward Jalen Williams filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, things were close when Brooklyn and the Denver Nuggets clashed on Sunday, but Brooklyn ultimately edged out the opposition 122-120. Center Nicolas Claxton was the offensive standout of the contest for Brooklyn, picking up 20 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 33-35 and the Nets to 39-29. Allowing an average of 116.29 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 13, 2022 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 14, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 147 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 07, 2020 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Mar 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 07, 2017 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 14, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 24, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 25, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Brooklyn 99