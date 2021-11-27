Through 1 Quarter

The Washington Wizards typically have all the answers at home, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are posing a tough problem. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Oklahoma City is up 27-25

Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the way so far for the Thunder, as he has eight points and five assists in addition to four boards and two blocks. The Wizards haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer.

Oklahoma City's lead doesn't mean much since they have only won 20% games in which they are up at the end of the first quarter. We'll see how things play out.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Washington 11-7; Oklahoma City 6-12

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Paycom Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like Oklahoma City got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 110-104 to the Utah Jazz. The losing side was boosted by small forward Luguentz Dort, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

As for Washington, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 127-102 walloping at the New Orleans Pelicans' hands on Wednesday. The Wizards were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-50. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (23 points) was the top scorer for Washington.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 129-109 punch to the gut against Washington when the two teams previously met in April. Can the Thunder avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

