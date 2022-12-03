Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Minnesota
Current Records: Oklahoma City 9-13; Minnesota 11-11
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Target Center. OKC is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.36 points per contest.
The Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, winning 119-111. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 77-60 deficit. Oklahoma City relied on the efforts of shooting guard Jalen Williams, who had 27 points along with six boards, and small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, Minnesota bagged a 109-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Timberwolves' shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to five steals and three blocks.
OKC is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped OKC to 9-13 and Minnesota to 11-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Oklahoma City.
