Through 1 Quarter

The Dallas Mavericks are flexing their muscles against the Portland Trail Blazers, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Mavericks are in control with a 40-25 lead over Portland.

Dallas has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Luka Doncic. The former has 14 points along with two boards, while the latter has ten points and five assists in addition to two rebounds. Portland hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to five points or fewer.

This is the first time Portland has been down going into the second quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 27-21; Portland 20-27

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Portland was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 109-107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the defeat, Rip City had strong showings from small forward Nassir Little, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Nurkic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Dallas lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 130-92. The Mavericks were down 97-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Portland at 20-27 and Dallas at 27-21. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Portland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Mavericks' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 103.1 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.88

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland and Dallas both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.

Injury Report for Portland

Robert Covington: Out (Knee)

Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Ankle)

Nassir Little: Out (Shoulder)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Cody Zeller: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Dallas