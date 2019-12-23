How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.5 points per game in their game on Monday. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. Portland should still be riding high after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to right the ship.

It was a hard-fought contest, but New Orleans had to settle for a 106-102 loss against the Golden State Warriors last Friday. SG Josh Hart wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pelicans and finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, winning 113-106. C Hassan Whiteside was the offensive standout of the matchup for Portland, dropping a double-double on 22 rebounds and 16 points in addition to seven blocks. That's 14 consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.

New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out (Portland is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Pelicans hit the road.

The Pelicans had enough points to win and then some against the Trail Blazers the last time the two teams met in November, taking their game 115-104. Will the Pelicans repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Portland.