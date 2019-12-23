How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Portland
Current Records: New Orleans 7-23; Portland 14-16
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.5 points per game in their game on Monday. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. Portland should still be riding high after a win, while the Pelicans will be looking to right the ship.
It was a hard-fought contest, but New Orleans had to settle for a 106-102 loss against the Golden State Warriors last Friday. SG Josh Hart wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pelicans and finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, winning 113-106. C Hassan Whiteside was the offensive standout of the matchup for Portland, dropping a double-double on 22 rebounds and 16 points in addition to seven blocks. That's 14 consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.
New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out (Portland is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Pelicans hit the road.
The Pelicans had enough points to win and then some against the Trail Blazers the last time the two teams met in November, taking their game 115-104. Will the Pelicans repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Portland.
- Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Collins the savior? Hawks don't need one
Atlanta is way too early in its rebuilding cycle to warrant the criticism it has received
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 23 picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
LOOK: Kawhi's Christmas Day kicks
The Clippers star will lace up the New Balance OMN1S 'Money Stacks' on Christmas
-
Report: LeBron likely to play vs. Clips
James wasn't available for Sunday's game due to a thoracic muscle strain and nagging groin...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers fall back
Also, Toronto stays hot despite a number of injuries, Denver continues to roll while Houston...
-
Around NBA: Lakers drop third straight
Tatum scored a career high, while Lowry and the Raptors pulled off a historic comeback against...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans