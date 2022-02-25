Through 3 Quarters

The Golden State Warriors were the heavy favorites here for a reason. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Portland Trail Blazers as the Warriors lead 100-73.

Point guard Stephen Curry has led the way so far for Golden State, as he has posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 dimes along with five rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Gary Payton II's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Portland has been led by shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who so far has 24 points.

Portland has lost 83% of their games in which they were down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this contest will end the same way.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Portland

Current Records: Golden State 42-17; Portland 25-34

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Golden State is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Nuggets when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again last Wednesday. Golden State lost 117-116 to Denver on a last-minute 27-foot three from Denver's Monte Morris as the clock expired. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and six assists.

Speaking of close games: Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies last week, sneaking past 123-119. Center Jusuf Nurkic (32 points) and shooting guard Anfernee Simons (31 points) were the top scorers for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons' night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

This next matchup looks promising for the Warriors, who are favored by a full 10 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Golden State is now 42-17 while Portland sits at 25-34. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.30%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Portland.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.05

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 26 out of their last 36 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Golden State