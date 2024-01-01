Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Dallas 19-14, Utah 14-19

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.10

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over Miami, taking the game 117-109.

The Jazz got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kelly Olynyk out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Mavericks and the Warriors didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Saturday. Dallas came out on top against Golden State by a score of 132-122.

Luka Doncic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 39 points and ten assists. The game was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Utah pushed their record up to 14-19 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.7 points per game. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 19-14.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Mavericks, though, as they've been averaging only 42.1 rebounds per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Jazz were dealt a punishing 147-97 defeat at the hands of the Mavericks when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Jazz were down 74-51.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.