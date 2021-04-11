Who's Playing
Houston @ Golden State
Current Records: Houston 14-38; Golden State 24-28
What to Know
The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 10 at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The matchup between Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Rockets falling 126-109. The losing side was boosted by center Christian Wood, who had 23 points along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Golden State was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 110-107 to the Washington Wizards. Despite the defeat, the Dubs got a solid performance out of point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five assists and six rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 7. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 17-35 ATS, to cover the spread.
Houston ended up a good deal behind Golden State when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 108-94. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 22 out of their last 36 games against Houston.
Injury Report for Golden State
- Juan Toscano-Anderson: Game-Time Decision (Elbow)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)
- Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)
- Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)
Injury Report for Houston
- Dante Exum: Game-Time Decision (Calf)
- Danuel House Jr.: Out (Ankle)
- Eric Gordon: Out (Groin)
- David Nwaba: Out (Wrist)