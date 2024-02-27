Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Golden State 29-27, Washington 9-48

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $79.00

What to Know

The Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. If the odds can be believed, the Warriors are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

The Warriors' game on Sunday was all tied up 61-61 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They received a tough blow as they fell 119-103 to Denver. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Warriors in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 11th straight loss. They took a 114-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland.

Despite their loss, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Poole, who scored 31 points along with five assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Poole has scored all season.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-11 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Golden State's loss dropped their record down to 29-27. As for Washington, their defeat was their 14th straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-48.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 129-118. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Golden State is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.