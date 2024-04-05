Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Portland 20-56, Washington 15-62

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $16.49

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Wizards lost a heartbreaker to the Lakers when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Wizards fell to the Lakers 125-120. Washington has struggled against Los Angeles recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers came into Wednesday's contest having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They skirted past the Hornets 89-86. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Portland has posted since January 17th.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 15-62. As for Portland, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-56.

While only the Trail Blazers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Portland's 21st straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-8 against the spread).

The Wizards barely slipped by the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 118-117. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.