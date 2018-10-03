Is water wet? Not according to Trail Blazers rookie Anfernee Simons -- and he might actually be right

If you've been following NBA headlines this week, you know we're just days removed from Kyrie Irving's "Flat Earth" escapades finally coming to an end.

Already, however, we've got our next intersection of science and basketball.

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Anfernee Simons, drafted 24th overall this year, joined fellow first-year man Gary Trent Jr. for a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, and in between questions about high school ball, NBA goals and jersey numbers, someone dropped this doozy: "Do ya'll think water is wet?"

Simons, a former IMG Academy standout, didn't back down from the challenge, going straight for the rim.

"No, water is not wet," he wrote in response. "Whatever water gets on is wet."

Wait, really? Water, of all things, isn't wet?

We're not sure how much brain power you're willing to lend to this one, but here's what Planet Science says about this:

Wetness is our description of what we feel when we put our hand in water. Saying water is wet is like saying that wood is hard or fire is hot.

So what this means is ... fire isn't hot, either?!

In reality, Simons just might be spot on with his non-wet water take. According to UCSB ScienceLine, "being a liquid, water is not itself wet, but can make other solid materials wet," and "wetness is the ability of a liquid to adhere to the surface of a solid, so when we say that something is wet, we mean that the liquid is sticking to the surface of a material."

As mind-boggling as this may be, at least it seems to have some science attached to it.

Contrary to facts unearthed centuries ago, Irving was insistent for months that the world might not be round. Wilson Chandler and Draymond Green eventually echoed Irving's conspiracy theory, and even Shaquille O'Neal hopped on board before saying he was joking. We'll see if any of them take as much interest in this thing called water.