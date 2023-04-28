Given how little he played during the postseason, veteran forward Jae Crowder isn't sure why the Milwaukee Bucks traded for him. The Bucks acquired Crowder prior to the trade deadline in February, and he appeared in 18 games for the team during the regular season and played nearly 19 minutes per performance. In the playoffs, though, Crowder's role diminished. He played a total of just 30 minutes across their five-game first round series against the Miami Heat, including a total of 18 seconds over the final two games. He didn't play at all in Game 4.

Milwaukee lost the series to Miami 4-1, and the way it played out left a bad taste in Crowder's mouth regarding how he was used by Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

"I've never been in a situation like that," Crowder said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "Eleven years. Check my résumé. I've been playing. I've always been playing. I'm very confused as to why I was brought here. I don't know my purpose here and why I was brought here... I wasn't expecting that, DNPs. I haven't had them in my career so why start now?"

Crowder's lack of postseason playing time was somewhat confusing, especially as the Bucks were searching for answers to slow down Jimmy Butler. Crowder is a versatile defender who could have provided Milwaukee with a different look, at least. Would increased on-court opportunity for Crowder have swung the series? Maybe not, but it was probably worth a try given the lack of success they were having otherwise.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Crowder, 32, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and despite his unhappiness with his role in the playoffs, Crowder isn't ruling out re-signing with the Bucks because of the bonds he formed with his teammates in the locker room.

"I would [re-sign], because in the locker room it's a great group of guys who puts work first and we have fun after that," Crowder said. "I can work in that type of environment and I really do appreciate my teammates for welcoming me. From day one it's just been love from that side."

As a veteran forward capable of spacing the floor on one end and providing versatile, hard-nosed defense on the other end, Crowder will likely have no shortage of suitors in free agency, so it will be interesting to see if he ultimately re-ups with the Bucks, or opts to ink elsewhere.